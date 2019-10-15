Pegi: Kidnapped 4 NSCDC officers, 5 others regains freedom after paying N5m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

Four officers of the Nigerian Security Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were kidnapped alongside five civilians, including a 12 year -old boy at Pegi community in Kuje area council have regain their freedom after the payment of N5 million ransom.

Daily Trust reported that four NSCDC officers, five civilians and a 12 year -old boy were abducted by gunmen last week Monday night at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

A relative of one of the victims, who preferred anonymity confided in our reporter that the nine victims including the 12 year -old boy were released on Sunday evening.

He said one of the kidnapped victims was held captive over failure to meet up with the ransom the kidnappers demanded.

He said the victims were manhandled and not given any food by their captors, adding that the kidnappers beat anyone whose family failed to provide the ransom demanded.

Confirming the release of the victims, the Chairman, Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA) Mr. Taiwo Adebirigbe , said he saw some of the freed victims, including a 12-year-old boy.

He disclosed that security had been beefed up in the community by a team of policemen, civil defence officers and vigilante group.

He attributed the attack by the gunmen to the bad roads leading to the community.

“The lack of infrastructure in Pegi is responsible for the insecurity and the absence of social and economic development in the community, ” he said.

He added “We hope the FCT administration would fulfil their promise to rehabilitate the road as soon as possible”

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, could not be reached for comment as he did not pick calls put across to him.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App