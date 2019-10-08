Breaking: Gunmen abduct 9 people, including a boy in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy have been abducted in Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The victims were kidnapped last night around 8:00pm by gunmen who dressed in military camouflage.

The gunmen shot at two vehicles, including one NISSAN Frontier and Toyota Solara.

The bullets deflated the tyres and created deep holes on the vehicles.

One of the victims was said to be in critical condition.

A victim who was released on health ground said the attackers could not be less than 20.

Daily Trust gathered that the kidnappers had called this morning demanding N10 million ransom from a relative of the abductees.

This is the second time kidnapping incident would happen in the community.

Last year, four people were kidnapped along the same makeshift path to the community that housed naval quarters.

A naval officer and one civilian were seriously injured at the scene which is less than 300 metres to the community in the December 6, 2018 incident.

Just like what happened yesterday, the victims were stopped while driving home around the same time in the night.

The abductees trekked for eight hours through forest before finally reaching the kidnappers’ den in Nasarawa State.

