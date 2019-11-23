Breaking News
Nigerian army relocates units to EpeOyetola sympathises with herdsmen who lost 19 cows to lightning strike
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oyetola sympathises with herdsmen who lost 19 cows to lightning strike
ADVERTISEMENT

Oyetola sympathises with herdsmen who lost 19 cows to lightning strike

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State

Osun State Governor,  Gboyega Oyetola has sympathised with the Fulani herdsmen whose cows were killed by lightning at Iba community.

The Governor sent a delegation to the community to console the owners of the cows.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said “lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over.”

RELATED: Osun: Lightning kills 19 cows

“The Fulani men have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community.”

“I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this.”

Some of the cows killed by lightning in Osun, on Nov 23, 2019.=/

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.