Oyetola sympathises with herdsmen who lost 19 cows to lightning strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has sympathised with the Fulani herdsmen whose cows were killed by lightning at Iba community.

The Governor sent a delegation to the community to console the owners of the cows.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said “lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

RELATED: Osun: Lightning kills 19 cows

“The Fulani men have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community.”

“I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App