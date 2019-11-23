Oyetola sympathises with herdsmen who lost 19 cows to lightning strike

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has sympathised with the Fulani herdsmen whose cows were killed by lightning at Iba community.
The Governor sent a delegation to the community to console the owners of the cows.
In a press statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said “lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over.”
“The Fulani men have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community.”
“I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this.”