Osun: Lightning kills 19 cows

Some Fulani herdsmen at Apala farm in Iba community, Ifelodun Area Office, Osun State have suffered setback on Saturday as lightning killed nineteen of their cows.

The Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Okunoye, the traditional ruler of the Iba confirmed the development.

The leader of the Fulani community in Iba, Jimoh Bala said the incident was a natural occurrence.

According to him, “The people of Iba, have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain and this will not cause any disaffection.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence occasioned by a thunder that struck in the town. The community in collaboration with the leadership of the Fulani community are on top of the situation.

“The Eburu in council has directed the owners of the cows to burn them to avoid epidemic in the town.

“The community is in peace and our people live peacefully with all non indigenes including the Fulanis,” he added.

