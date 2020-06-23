Akeredolu denies giving lawmakers N10m each to impeach deputy

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has denied report that he was inducing the state lawmakers with N10m each to impeach his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

Mr Tope Okeowo, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, had earlier on Tuesday alleged that 26 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly collected N10 million each to “illegally” impeach the deputy governor.

Ajayi had officially decamped from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Speaking through the state’s commissioner for information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor wondered why he would want to do that.

“This is the height of perfidy, another pernicious warp from an intellectually challenged and treacherous personality.

“Knowledge cannot be procured, but only be acquired.

“For anyone to aver that lawmakers have been financially induced is a gross display of emptiness.

“It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the Assembly.

“Clearly, while the Executive led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN does not believe in inducement, it is left for our very reputable Legislative Arm to either confirm or debunk this spurious allegation”.

Assembly denies allegation

The Ondo State House of Assembly has denied collecting money to impeach the state deputy governor.

Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Speaker of the assembly, told NAN on the telephone on Tuesday that the allegation was baseless, adding that no lawmaker had been induced.

“The statement is madness. There is nothing like that. Nobody has collected any Kobo to impeach anyone,” he said.

