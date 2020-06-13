Obaseki’s disqualification: APC should apologise to Edo people — Orbih

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, on Friday asked the All Progressives Congress (APC), to apologise to Edo people over its varying positions on the person of Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

Orbih, the immediate past chairman of the PDP in Edo, made the call in Benin while reacting to the disqualification of Obaseki from APC Governorship primaries for June 22.

The screening committee for the ruling party announced that the Edo governor was unfit to contest the primaries saying it could not vouch for some certificates he claimed to possess.

Orbih upbraided the ruling party for deliberately playing politics on the issue of the governor’s qualification saying that it took various positions to please the national leadership.

He said in view of this, the APC owed it as a moral obligation to apologise to Edo people.

He said, “the APC owes it as a moral obligation to apologise to the people of Edo State for deceiving the people on the issue of the governor’s certificate.

He noted that at one time the governor was very much well qualified to govern the state and was praised for being a financial expert.

“Now the party has changed position essentially because of the problems the governor has with the National Chairman.

“For me, the fact is that the people of Edo have not only been deceived, but they have also been made to bear the brunt of the deficiency in governance on account of the distractions that the governor has been subjected to through the dispute with the national chairman.

“The party as such owes it as a moral duty to apologise to the people of Edo State before it can be taken as serious in any competitive bid for the votes of the electorate.

“We are sick and tired of APC serial certificate scandals,” the chieftain said. (NAN)

