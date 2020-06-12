Edo Guber: Reactions trail Obaseki’s disqualification

ADVERTISEMENT

The disqualification of Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress, APC has elicited massive reactions on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Obaseki was disqualified from participating in the party’s governorship primary by the screening committee on Friday.

The committee, which grilled Obaseki for about 2 hours on Wednesday, premised its decisions upon discrepancies in his certificates, noting that it also disqualified two other aspirants – Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe.

Daily Trust reports that Obaseki had after the screening expressed fears, saying he doubted the outcome would be fair to him.

However, many have questioned the rationale behind Obaseki’s disqualification on the basis of ‘defective certificates’.

They asked why he was not disqualified in 2016 when he presented the same certificates.

Reno Omokri, a former Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan said in a tweet, “How could Governor Godwin Obaseki have been qualified by the @OfficialAPCNg to contest the Edo gubernatorial elections in 2016 and not be considered eligible for the same position in 2020? Same state. Same position. Same party. Same man. Same qualification.” He asked.

How could Governor Godwin Obaseki have been qualified by the @OfficialAPCNg to contest the Edo gubernatorial elections in 2016 and not be considered eligible for the same position in 2020? Same state. Same position. Same party. Same man. Same qualification. #BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2020

Another Twitter user, @butter-flyy6 shared a campaign video where the APC National Chairman was speaking glowingly about the academic qualifications of Obaseki. She then asked “Is this not the same oshomole appraising Godwin Obaseki’s educational qualifications? Apc should please say something else biko”

Is this not the same oshomole appraising Godwin Obaseki’s educational qualifications? Apc should please say something else biko pic.twitter.com/utU0tGvun8 — hey babe✨ (@butter_flyy6) June 12, 2020

Another Twitter user @Akamon10 urged the opposition PDP to give Obaseki its ticket believing that he was still loved by the people of Edo State and he will be voted in for second term.

“PDP should seize this opportunity and sign Obaseki to their team, Edo people still love him and they will surely vote for him”

How others reacted

If it was possible under our electoral laws, if PDP was a trustworthy party and if Obaseki's certificate is truly "defective", I'd have loved APC to be entirely disqualified from the Edo gov election. Just that PDP may even present a candidate with no certificate at all!

1/2 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) June 12, 2020

When Obaseki was in good terms with Oshiomhole, his academic documents were correct. APC cleared him and he won the Governorship. Now that Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole, the same documents he submitted 4 years ago suddenly became "fake/defective." Nigeria, I hail una 😂 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 12, 2020

Obaseki, had while reacting to his disqualification said he’ll not be appealing the decision.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole battle

Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

