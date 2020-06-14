Obaseki visits Wike in Port Harcourt

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday visited governor Nyesom Wike at Rivers state Government House , Port Harcourt where the two leaders met behind closed door.

There are reports that Obaseki may defect to another political party after he was disqualified from participating in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo state .

The outcome of the meeting with Wike was yet to be made public but our reporter learnt that the Edo state governor was at Government House Port Harcourt to consult with governor Wike on the way forward having been disqualified to participate in the APC governorship primarY scheduled to hold on June 22, 2020.

Governor Obaseki who is having a running battle with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole over irreconcilable political differences was disqualified by the APC governorship screening committee over issues that has to do with his certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The governor shortly after his disqualification said that he would meet with his supporters to chart a way forward.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App