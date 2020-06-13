Edo to publish names of residents refusing treatment in isolation centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state government is worried people in the state are refusing to isolate and receive treatment despite it owning a 500-bed isolation centre and plans to publish a list of confirmed cases who have refused to be managed in the centres.

“When you isolate at home, there is a higher likelihood that other people will be infected especially our elderly parents and grandparents thereby further perpetuating community transmissions and spread with grave public health implications,” Governor Godwin Obaseki said in Benin City on Saturday.

“We frown against this selfish behaviour and henceforth, we will be publishing a list of persons who refuse to isolate in our isolation and treatment centres.”

According to Obaseki, COVID-19 data clearly shows that there is now a large-scale community spread with the elderly persons being the most affected.

He urged residents to abide by all health and safety precautions to check the spread of the virus in order to protect the elderly, noting that the aged accounts for over 50 percent of deaths recorded in the state.

Speaking further, he said following consultations with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other religious bodies, the state will begin reopening places of worship.

“In view of this, we are expanding screening and testing to religious groups and organizations and business establishments,”.

But he said schools will remain closed while guidelines for phased reopening are being developed together with the Federal Ministry of Education especially for students in JSS 3 and SS 3 who are preparing for their exit examinations.

