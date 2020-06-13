Obaseki is not a member of our party — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is not a member of the party ‘as at today’.

The chairman of the party in Edo state, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi disclosed this on Saturday during a popular programme, ‘The Weekend Show’ on Africa Independent Television, AIT.

The former member of the House of Representatives noted that Obaseki has not joined the PDP as at Saturday.

“As we speak, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki has not joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

However, he said the party will welcome Obaseki if he decides to join the PDP after he was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC from participating in the forthcoming primary of the party.

Hon. Aziegbemi added that Obaseki will not be able to participate in the party’s primary except the National Working Committee of PDP grants him a waiver.

He maintained that Obaseki will not get automatic ticket, even, if granted waiver by the NWC, stressing that he will have to battle it out with other governorship aspirants in the party.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole feud

Obaseki was disqualified by the screening committee of the APC on Friday.

His disqualification was said to be due to discrepancies in his results.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App