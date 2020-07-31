Nigerians react to Osimhen move to Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians on twitter have reacted to the record transfer move of the Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen from Lille to Serie A side Napoli announced on Friday.

Daily Trust reported that neither club officially gave details of the transfer, but a source from Lille who was familiar with the transfer told AFP that the Ligue 1 team would receive 70 million euros ($82.8 million) with add-ons potentially worth 10 million euros.

Italian media report, however, that Napoli have shelled out 50 million euros before add-ons.

Either figure would be a club-record transfer fee paid by Napoli. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign.

He will wear the No.9 jersey at the Serie A side.

The announcement of the transfer deal has so far generated reactions from football savvies on social media.

The deal also gladdens many Nigerians on twitter as many took to their various handles to express their reactions.

The following are some of the reactions gathered by Daily Trust:

From selling bottled water on the street of Lagos to becoming the most expensive Nigerian Player in Europe. Today, Victor Osimhen joins Napoli for a club record €50 million plus add-ons. Dreams are valid. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 31, 2020

Been a crazy 5 years. Proud of Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/EDv7kQ1bwy — Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 31, 2020

Victor Osimhen Story is touching and so inspirational with hope and Faith ❤️🙏🏽! – Boy started from nothing and so close to breaking the record for the most Expensive Africa player.

– Deal 98% done, just for Napoli to agree final terms with Lille. €80m 🤝 VC – @9ja_footballers pic.twitter.com/0Y1d5qfkFr — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) July 27, 2020

Ronaldo? Ibrahimovic? Immobile? Lukaku? There is a new King in town!!! His name?

VICTOR OSIMHEN pic.twitter.com/JMDJwcE6To — Church Boy 🐐 (@TheEmmaGriffin) July 31, 2020

Victor Moses… Inter Milan

Ola Aina… Torino

Victor Osimhen… Napoli

Troost Ekong… Udinese

Henry Onyekwuru… Sassuolo (negotiations ongoing)

Ororo… Juventus Nigerians taking over Italian Serie A 😊 Something we love to watch!

_

Bale Arsenal Lille Wizkid #Arewa #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/jrbtFdRwul — Tesha P (ArsenalBae) (@TeshaP05) July 31, 2020

As a young boy, Victor Osimhen used to sell bottled water on the streets of Olusosun to make ends meet. Today, he joined Napoli for a club record €50 million plus add-ons. My story about the Nigerian's rise to stardom: https://t.co/B6DZbDYYUK pic.twitter.com/W0ypuyNci1 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 31, 2020

– Most expensive Nigerian signing

– Napoli's most expensive signing

– 7th most expensive African signing Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's latest poster boy 🌟 pic.twitter.com/xApuRbi6DA — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) July 31, 2020

Victor Osimhen will go down in history has Napoli's most expensive signing that's if they make another big signing. For now the Nigerian is the golden boy. He is the most expensive Nigerian player ever in the history of the most populous black nation in the world. 👌 pic.twitter.com/uuqtE26HfB — Akwa Ibom First Lady Of Sports 💯 (@simply_kemkem) July 31, 2020

Victor Osimhen went from selling bottled water on the street of Lagos to becoming the most expensive Nigerian Player in Europe. This move is a very big win for him. I'm really proud to see young Nigerians achieving their dreams….

I wish him all the best in Naples. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) July 31, 2020

Proud of you Bro

Bang in the goals

Win the Trophies

Win the Goldenboot

Small Big King of Napoli

Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 pic.twitter.com/eqHgGLSHXL — 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢 (@kaycdgreat) July 31, 2020

