Nigerians react to Osimhen move to Napoli

By Mohammed Auwal Umar 

Nigerians on twitter have reacted to the record transfer move of the Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen from Lille to Serie A side Napoli announced on Friday.

Daily Trust reported that neither club officially gave details of the transfer, but a source from Lille who was familiar with the transfer told AFP that the Ligue 1 team would receive 70 million euros ($82.8 million) with add-ons potentially worth 10 million euros.

Italian media report, however, that Napoli have shelled out 50 million euros before add-ons.

Either figure would be a club-record transfer fee paid by Napoli. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign.

He will wear the No.9 jersey at the Serie A side.

The announcement of the transfer deal has so far generated reactions from football savvies on social media.

The deal also gladdens many Nigerians on twitter as many took to their various handles to express their reactions.

The following are some of the reactions gathered by Daily Trust:

