  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. PHOTOS: Napoli unveil Nigeria’s most expensive footballer, Victor Osimhen
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTOS: Napoli unveil Nigeria’s most expensive footballer, Victor Osimhen

By Mohammed Auwal Umar 

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, has signed for Serie A side, Napoli, from French outfit, Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday.

Below are some of his pictures in Napoli jersey:

 

 

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.