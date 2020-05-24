Nigerian troops kill over 1000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in six weeks – COAS

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Yusuf Buratai, on Sunday, said the Nigerian troops have killed 1,015 Boko Haram?ISWAP terrorists in the ongoing operation in Nigeria’s Northeast region which started on 12 April – about six weeks ago.

Buratai made this disclosure during a luncheon organised for the troops of “Operations Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri on Sunday.

He also said a total of 84 high ranking members of Boko Haram logistics and informants were arrested within the same time frame.

“We have put concerted efforts against BHTs and ISWAP,” he said, adding that:”We have severely dealth with the BH terrorists and ISWAP.

“We have successful displaced major camps of the BHTs.

“We have killed 1015 terrorists and ISWAP in the ongoing operation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state respectively.

“We have also arrested 84 BHTs logistics and information suppliers in the ongoing operation which started 12 April, 2020,” COAS said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Air Force, Navy, Police Force, Department of State Services, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and hunters for the resounding success against the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, the Military had said it killed a total of 35 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and ISWAP criminals at several attacks encountered in Borno State between 11th and 22nd May this year.

