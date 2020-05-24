Nigerian Military says troops killed 35 terrorists in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Military said it killed a total of 35 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and ISWAP criminals at several attacks encountered in Borno State between 11th and 22nd May this year.

In a statement signed by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long range fighting patrol on 11 May and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

He said the troops of Special Response Area Pulka, with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists on 13 May along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road and killed eight BHT/ISWAP fighters, while 10 motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

Enenche said that on the 15 May, troops of 192 Bn ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments, hence five of them were killed.

He said three AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges and other clothing materials were recovered.

Enenche noted that on the same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa, in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area, killed two terrorists who attempted to attack the troops location from Boboshe.

He said others fled with gunshot wounds while one AK 47 rifle and one magazine with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

He also disclosed that, on the 19th and 20th May, following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action.

Enenche added that five AK 47 rifles, two BHT gun trucks, one anti aircraft gun, six assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and 2 hand grenades were recovered.

According to Enenche, troops of Special Response Area Pulka, with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists on 20th May along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area and killed two terrorists while others escaped.

He said one AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered.

Enenche also noted that on 21st May, troops of 81 Division Task Force under 22 Brigade and 153 Task Force Bn, with Civilian Joint Task Force, cleared Mugdala village and killed eight BHT/ISWAP terrorists during the operation.

He also disclosed that troops of 202 Bn and Special Armoured Brigade Garrison Bama, based on credible intelligence, sprung an ambush on 22nd May at BHT/ISWAP crossing point along Bama Aulari road and killed three BHT/ISWAP terrorists during the operation.

He said that in all, a total of 35 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed in Sector 1 offensives between 11 and 22 May 2020.

