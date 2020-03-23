Nigerian reveals he tested positive tocoronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian man on twitter, Salihu Umar has shared that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Umar via his twitter handle- @Necessary_Cho Monday said he went into self isolation while awaiting his test results.

The chartered account revealed that he got tested after someone in his flight tested positive.

He was on flight, BA 0083, March 20, LHR – ABV.

He further revealed that “at the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre. My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly.”

Umar pleaded for the immediate lockdown of Lagos and Abuja, while calling on Nigerians to stay safe.

Someone on my flight tested positive, that is to say everyone on that flight has been exposed. Although, I’m in self isolation, time to go get tested ASAP. — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) March 23, 2020

I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre. My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly. — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) March 23, 2020

My neighbor was just evacuated and we are praying for him https://t.co/MBwR6qWSim pic.twitter.com/wUDYUxrAHp — Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) March 23, 2020

Nigerians on twitter immediately reacted to his tweet with words of encouragement while praising his honesty.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced over one billion people globally to stay at home in a bid to contain the virus from spreading.

Nigeria, last week begun a shutdown of schools, churches, mosques and work places to contain the virus.

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today, called for a total lockdown in Nigeria after one of her daughters was placed on self isolation after returning from a United Kingdom trip.

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control as at 23 March, 2020 revealed 36 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Also, the Federal Government on Monday said things might get worst as the spread of the virus increases.

#LockdownNow is trending on twitter as Nigerians opined that a total lockdown in the country will help fight the spread of the virus.

