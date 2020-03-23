Coronavirus: Things may get worse, FG tells Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says it is hoping for the best in its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this at a press conference in Abuja today.

The minister said the government was prepared for the worst.

According to him: “The truth is that things may yet get worse than it is now, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.”

He said tougher decisions might yet be on the way to contain the disease, “but whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of Nigerians.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the government at all levels to defeat this

coronavirus.”

The minister said; “those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities, as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in.

“Having now shut our gateway airports, the biggest assignment for us is contact tracing to find all those who may have come into contact with those who have the disease.”

