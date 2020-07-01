Nigerian-born, Saka extends contract with Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian-born Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka, has extended his stay at the London club by signing a new long-term contract.

Saka announced the contract extension through his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension.

“I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream,” he posted.

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension😄📝 I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream🙏🏿❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

The 18-year-old Nigerian born forward rose from Gunner’s academy and has made 37 appearances after his debut in Europa League in 2018.

The Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta praised Saka as “a talented and intelligent young player.”

He added that the young player “has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

“I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Responding, the club congratulated youngster through its Technical Director, Edu Gaspar who stated that: “This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract. He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club.”

Saka made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 in a 4–1 victory against Fulham in the 2018/2019 season and scored his first senior career goal in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in September last year.

The player also won Arsenal player of the month for the month of February and has so far registered highest assists in the club’s campaign this season with 11 assists to become the first teenager to hit double figures in a single season for the Gunners since Cesc Fabregas in 2006/07.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App