FULL LIST: Names and states of non-career ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, nominated 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.
The nominations was contained in a letter Buhari addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.
- Buhari appoints 41 non-career ambassadors
- Senate confirms 42 career Ambassadors-designate, Federal Character nominee
The president’s letter was read by Lawan after the Red Chamber emerged from an executive session on Wednesday.
The list showed that Kano, Kwara and Oyo had three nominees each, two each from Benue, Borno and Adamawa, while the rest, except Abia and FCT, had one nominee each.
Here is the list:
Abia
None
Adamawa
Engr Umar Suleiman
L.S. Mandama
Akwa Ibom
Oboro Effiong Akpabio
Anambra
Chief Elejah Onyeagba
Bauchi
Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi
Bayelsa
Philip K. Ikurusi
Benue
Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen
Paul Oga Adikwu
Borno
Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain
Brig Gen. Bwala Yusuf Bukar
Cross River
Prof. Monique Ekpong
Delta
Oma Djebah
Eboyin
Ominyi N. Eze
Edo
Yamah Mohammed Musa
Enugu
Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu
FCT
None
Gombe
Dr. Hajara I. Salim
Imo
Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem
Jigawa
Ali M. Magashi
Kaduna
Prof. M. A. Makarfi
Kano
Hamisu Umar Takalmawa
Imam Galandanci
Amina Ado Kurawa
Katsina
Amb. Yahaya Lawal
Kogi
Dare Sunday Awoniyi
Kwara
Ibrahim Kayode Laaro
Abioye Bello
Zara Maazu Umar
Lagos
Ademola Seriki
Nasarawa
Henry John Omaku
Ogun
Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola
Ondo
Mrs. Nimi Akinkube
Osun
Adejaba Bello
Oyo
Adeshina Alege
Debo Adesina
Ms. Folakemi Akinyele
Plateau
Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai
Rivers
Hon. Maureen Tamuno
Sokoto
Faruk Yabo
Taraba
Adamu M. Hassan
Yobe
Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed
Zamfara
Abubakar Moriki