FULL LIST: Names and states of non-career ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, nominated 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.

The nominations was contained in a letter Buhari addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The president’s letter was read by Lawan after the Red Chamber emerged from an executive session on Wednesday.

The list showed that Kano, Kwara and Oyo had three nominees each, two each from Benue, Borno and Adamawa, while the rest, except Abia and FCT, had one nominee each.

Here is the list:

Abia

None

Adamawa

Engr Umar Suleiman

L.S. Mandama

Akwa Ibom

Oboro Effiong Akpabio

Anambra

Chief Elejah Onyeagba

Bauchi

Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi

Bayelsa

Philip K. Ikurusi

Benue

Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen

Paul Oga Adikwu

Borno

Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain

Brig Gen. Bwala Yusuf Bukar

Cross River

Prof. Monique Ekpong

Delta

Oma Djebah

Eboyin

Ominyi N. Eze

Edo

Yamah Mohammed Musa

Enugu

Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu

FCT

None

Gombe

Dr. Hajara I. Salim

Imo

Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem

Jigawa

Ali M. Magashi

Kaduna

Prof. M. A. Makarfi

Kano

Hamisu Umar Takalmawa

Imam Galandanci

Amina Ado Kurawa

Katsina

Amb. Yahaya Lawal

Kogi

Dare Sunday Awoniyi

Kwara

Ibrahim Kayode Laaro

Abioye Bello

Zara Maazu Umar

Lagos

Ademola Seriki

Nasarawa

Henry John Omaku

Ogun

Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola

Ondo

Mrs. Nimi Akinkube

Osun

Adejaba Bello

Oyo

Adeshina Alege

Debo Adesina

Ms. Folakemi Akinyele

Plateau

Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai

Rivers

Hon. Maureen Tamuno

Sokoto

Faruk Yabo

Taraba

Adamu M. Hassan

Yobe

Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed

Zamfara

Abubakar Moriki

