FULL LIST: Names and states of non-career ambassadors-designate

By Joshua Odeyemi 
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, nominated 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.

The nominations was contained in a letter Buhari addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The president’s letter was read by Lawan after the Red Chamber emerged from an executive session on Wednesday.

The list showed that Kano, Kwara and Oyo had three nominees each, two each from Benue, Borno and Adamawa, while the rest, except Abia and FCT, had one nominee each.

Here is the list:

Abia
None

Adamawa
Engr Umar Suleiman
L.S. Mandama

Akwa Ibom
Oboro Effiong Akpabio

Anambra
Chief Elejah Onyeagba

Bauchi
Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi

Bayelsa
Philip K. Ikurusi

Benue
Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen
Paul Oga Adikwu

Borno
Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain
Brig Gen. Bwala Yusuf Bukar

Cross River
Prof. Monique Ekpong

Delta
Oma Djebah

Eboyin
Ominyi N. Eze

Edo
Yamah Mohammed Musa

Enugu
Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu

FCT
None

Gombe
Dr. Hajara I. Salim

Imo
Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem

Jigawa
Ali M. Magashi

Kaduna
Prof. M. A. Makarfi

Kano
Hamisu Umar Takalmawa
Imam Galandanci
Amina Ado Kurawa

Katsina
Amb. Yahaya Lawal

Kogi
Dare Sunday Awoniyi

Kwara
Ibrahim Kayode Laaro
Abioye Bello
Zara Maazu Umar

Lagos
Ademola Seriki

Nasarawa
Henry John Omaku

Ogun
Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola

Ondo
Mrs. Nimi Akinkube

Osun
Adejaba Bello

Oyo
Adeshina Alege
Debo Adesina
Ms. Folakemi Akinyele

Plateau
Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai

Rivers
Hon. Maureen Tamuno

Sokoto
Faruk Yabo

Taraba
Adamu M. Hassan

Yobe
Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed

Zamfara
Abubakar Moriki

