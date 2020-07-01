  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Buhari appoints 41 non-career ambassadors
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Buhari appoints 41 non-career ambassadors

By Abdullateef Salau  
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.

The president also nominated one career ambassador-designate representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The nominations was contained in a letter Buhari addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The president’s letter was read by Lawan after the Red Chamber emerged from an executive session on Wednesday.

This is coming weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.

Details later…

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.