BREAKING: Buhari appoints 41 non-career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.

The president also nominated one career ambassador-designate representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The nominations was contained in a letter Buhari addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The president’s letter was read by Lawan after the Red Chamber emerged from an executive session on Wednesday.

This is coming weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.

Details later…

