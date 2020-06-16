Nigeria records 573 new COVID-19 cases, infections hits 16,658

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of Infections to 16,658.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its official Twitter handle on Monday night.

It said that on June 15, Nigeria recorded four deaths while no new state reported any case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 216 new cases and Rivers was second with 103 new infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states, Lagos (216), Rivers (103), Oyo (68), Edo (40), Kano (21), Gombe (20), FCT (17), Delta (13), Plateau (12), Bauchi (12), Niger (10), Kebbi (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Abia (7), Nasarawa (5), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Benue (1) and Anambra (1).

The NCDC said that till date, Nigeria has 10,885 active cases while 5,349, patients have been treated and discharged.

It added that Nigeria recorded 424 deaths in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across states calls for Nigerians to take responsibility, especially with the use of masks, avoiving mass gatherings and adhering to hand washing protocol.

“The health of each of us depends on our collective action,“ it said.

The health agency disclosed that it got samples with fictitious names and fictitious addresses.

“We can only vouch for the results of the samples.

“There’s no reason whatsoever to doubt the reality of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“In fact, we believe there are more cases out there than we’ve found.

“Behind each of those numbers we announce daily are people.

“Four Governors have themselves announced they’ve been infected.

“We have to make it socially unacceptable to be seen outside the home without face masks.

“We must also discourage unnecessary mass gatherings,” NDDC said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App