COVID-19: Ondo records 30 new cases in one week

Ondo State has recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last one week just as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu locked down a private hospital in Okitipupa town where seven health workers were infected.

Governor Akeredolu said on Monday at a press briefing on the latest on COVID-19 in the state that the latest situation is an occurrence, which should not have happened if the necessary precautions were respected and obeyed.

According to him, all the 30 cases recorded within the last week ending Monday were clear cases of community transmission.

“They are cases of the spread within our communities and within the state from persons to persons.

“They are cases of spread by people who have come into contact with those who had earlier been infected.

“It is the new trend,” he said.

“It has found habitat in all the three senatorial districts; from the northern district through the central to the southern district.

“The total cases on admission is currently 31, a total number of deaths is nine, and total discharged cases 33.

“In all, a total of 880 samples have been collected for testing from 753 suspected cases in all the 18 LGAs,” he further said.

The governor also said that the case of 11 individuals infected in Okitipupa was worthy of mention because seven of the cases were health workers serving in a private clinic where one of the earlier cases reported for treatment, before being referred to UNIMEDTH in Ondo.

