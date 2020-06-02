Nigeria records 416 new case of COVID-19 as churches, mosques reopen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday recorded 416 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,578.

The NCDC, on its official Twitter handle, said that 3,122 out of the 10,578 total infections have been discharged, with 299 losing their lives.

The agency said that 12 new patients were confirmed dead as a result of the virus in the country on Monday.

It explained that most of the fatalities recorded from COVID-19 were cases with other underlying illnesses known as co-morbidities.

It stated that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC’s data showed that Monday’s new cases were spread across 19 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 192 cases.

Others are; Edo (41), Rivers (33), Kaduna (30), Kwara (23), Nasarawa (18), Borno (17), FCT (14), Oyo (10), Katsina (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Adamawa (4), Kano (4), Imo (3), Ondo (3), Benue(2), Bauchi(2), Ogun (2), Niger (1).

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/nPB0OyPbEW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 1, 2020

The new COVID-19 figure in the country was released few hours after the federal government eased the restriction on religious gatherings, as well as the shrinking of the nationwide curfew to 10pm-4am.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who announced this on Monday in Abuja at the 38th joint national briefing of the task force, also warned that the nation is yet to reach the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic infection thus the citizens should brace up for more cases.

According to him, these are parts of the recommendations the PTF submitted and which were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd-29th June, 2020, and subject to review.

Apparently yielding to religious leaders demands, the SGF announced the relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.

“Ban on inter-state travels except for movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services; managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission; mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

“Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places; extensive temperature checks in public places; maintaining two metres between people in public places; strengthening infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities; isolation of vulnerable populations (elderly and those with underlying health conditions),” Mustapha said.

