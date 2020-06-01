5 prohibitions still in place despite ease of lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday announced the second phase of the gradual ease of lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The development was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF), Boss Mustapha who doubles as the Chairman of the PTF during its daily briefing in Abuja.

However, despite the relaxation of the lockdown, the PTF announced that some measures would continue to remain enforced for the next four weeks as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari upon recommendation by the PTF.

The following are five key measures that would remain enforced despite the ease of the lockdown:

— Ban on inter-state travels

The Chairman of the PTF announced that the ban on inter-state travel would remain enforced.

“Ban on inter-state travels except for movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services” he said.

—Ban on gatherings

Mustapha also announced that despite relaxing ban on worship centres, the “ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace” would remain suspended.

— Use of face mask and temperature check

The protective measure of using the face mask and temperature check were included among the measure to remain enforced.

According to him, there would be “mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places” for the next four weeks.

The PTF Chairman also ordered “Extensive temperature checks in public places”

—Domestic flight

The ban on all domestic flights to remain enforced.

In this respect, Mustapha announced that the Aviation Industry has been requested to develop protocols for resumed operation from June 21.

— Schools

The Federal government has maintained that schools would remain closed for now as the country’s total coronavirus infections top 10,000.

The PTF said it is working to ensure that the Federal Ministry of Education develop guidelines and protocols for safe reopening of schools.

