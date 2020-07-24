Nigeria loses $1.4bn to chemicals importation

  1. Home
By Abdullateef Salau   
National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria

The National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria, says Nigeria lost $1.4bn to importation of chemicals in 2019.

The Director-General of the institute, Prof. Jeffrey Barminas, disclosed this Thursday at a meeting with the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

He said Nigeria has the capability to produce chemicals and chemical products but, for its dependence on petroleum, abandoned indigenous chemical development.

“In 2019 alone, this country has lost over 1.4 billion dollars on the importation of chemicals.

“We as a nation can produce chemicals and chemical products based on the natural resources that God has endowed us with.”

He listed production of fertilizer as part of the institute’s achievements.

