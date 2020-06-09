Nigeria, Israel to sign pact on methanol fuel technology

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria and Israel are set to sign a bilateral agreement in the area of methanol fuel production technology for mutual socioeconomic benefits of the two countries.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Shimon Ben Shoshan, gave this hint on Monday when hepaid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, in his office in Abuja.

The envoy said Israel was willing to share its know- how and expertise on methanol fuel technology with Nigeria as a cheaper, faster and pollution- free alternative to petroleum currently in use in the country.

This is even as he said his country was also ready to learn from Nigeria’s indigenous technology as well as its progress in oil and gas technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

In his remarks, Onu said Nigeria was determined to explore and develop the methanol chemical fuel technology because it holds the key to the economic diversification of the country.

The minister pointed out that for Nigeria to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, it must utilize all her natural resources with value addition in order to create wealth and employment for the teeming youths.

While describing methanol as a ‘wonder chemical’, Onu said its application would impact positively on the power, energy and manufacturing sectors.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App