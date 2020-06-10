Nigeria lacks moral standing to condemn George Floyd’s killing — Senator

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has said that Nigeria lacks the moral standing to condemn the killing of George Floyd in the United States as the country presently grapples with its own problems of killings arising from ethnic and religious discrimination.

He said that killing of Floyd should remind Nigerians on the need to address all associated problems that emanate from the country’s diversity.

The brutal killing of Floyd by the Police in Minneapolis, United States had attracted condemnations and triggered global protests against racism.

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, stated this while raising a point of order during plenary on Wednesday to draw the attention of his colleagues to the killing of Floyd.

He said, “the global protest against racism which was ignited from the action of a racist police in Mineapolis in the United States.

“We are all aware of what followed, the wicked despicable manner the life of George Floyd was taken from this world.

“This singular incident, Mr. President, ordinarily would have generated debates even in this chamber. Meaning, I would have invoked order 52 to enable us debate this matter.

“But because we have our challenges to battle with and we have reasons to learn from the protests against racism.”

Bwacha was countered by his colleague, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC – Kebbi Central), who also relied on order 43 on personal explanation, to crave the indulgence of the Senate not to entertain any matter that may spark unnecessary controversy.

Bwacha, however, explained that the reason for bringing up the death of George Floyd was to remind Nigerians to work on all associated problems that are spin-offs from our diversity.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called on leaders in the country to take advantage of the country’s diversity to wield the required strength to foster unity, peace and development.

He said, “We should ensure as leaders that we use and weave this diversity into strength, and that is trying to provide leadership regardless of geographical, ethnic and religious differences.”

