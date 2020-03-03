Kaduna killings: Bandits can’t establish terror reign — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Sunday’s killings of over 50 people in Kaduna villages by bandits, saying they should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on people without feeling the full might of the government elected to protect the citizens.

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; we’re determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they’d be smoked out and brought to justice,” he added.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, vowed to sustain the ongoing military operations in the state.

Expressing sadness and regret over the attack, he said from the reports received, the bandits were unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

He said his administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.

He commiserated with the victims of what he called “heinous attack” in Kaduna State.

Buhari assured the people of the state and other parts of Nigeria that the government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight the cold-hearted bandits to bring them to their knees.

Suspected bandits had on Sunday reportedly attacked four villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 51 people and leaving many injured.

The affected villages were Kerawa, Zareyawa and Marina all in Kerawa Ward of the local government.

