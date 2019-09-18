Breaking News
Assembly approves N5b loan for Nasarawa Govt
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Niger pays NECO N200m debt, over 30,000 students’ withheld results
ADVERTISEMENT

Niger pays NECO N200m debt, over 30,000 students’ withheld results

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date
NECO logo

Niger State Government has concluded talks with the National Examination Commission (NECO) to release the result of about 30, 000 students of the state withheld by the examination body.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje indicates that the state government has paid over N200 million to NECO this year to offset part of the students examination fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, government has also paid well over a billion Naira, from 2017, to various examination bodies to date.

It reiterated the commitment of the state government to providing free and compulsory basic education in the state.

The statement said the state government has agreed to pay the examination body N50 million monthly for the outstanding balance that have accrued over the years.

“The state government has met with the officials of NECO, we have agreed in principles, after making some payments last week, that they will release the results this week,” the statement explained.

While acknowledging education as the bedrock of any meaningful development, the statement expressed government’s commitment and effort towards revamping the education sector as one of its top priority assuring that it will not be compromised.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.