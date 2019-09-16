NECO withholds Niger results over debts

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examination Council (NECO) has withheld the May/June SSCE results sat by students of public schools in Niger state due to the inability of the state government to meet its debt obligation to the Council.

The NECO May/June SSCE results were released on the 27th of August 2019 but many students could not access same due to the anomaly.

The situation, Daily Trust learnt, has frustrated efforts by many of them to proceed to institutions of higher learning as they cannot attend post-UMTE screening in their choice schools.

The state government admitted it is indebted to Council to the tune of N470 million.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Malam Abubakar Aliyu, told newsmen however that the state government has paid N150million.

He appealed to the examination body to allow the students access to their results especially those due for post-UTME screenings, while promising that the state government is committed to redeeming its obligation.

“The state government has been paying NECO and WAEC for its students from the previous government and the arrangement has always been that when the government has funds, we pay in instalment.

“NECO is owned N400 million this year and the government has commenced the payment. Last week Friday, we remitted N150 million to them and we are still negotiating with them to release the results but they have not. Hopefully, they may release it today (Monday),” he said.

He said it will be difficult for the state government to pay the amount at once because of cash constraints.

“We do not have money to release at once but as a responsive government, we have a clear picture of what we want to do. Once we get money, we will make them to release it. Within the availability of resources, we have given what we have and we will continue to give them what we have until we clear the accumulated debts,” he explained.

He however said the state government may be compelled to source for funds for the purpose if the ongoing meeting with the Council to the effect is deadlock.

Our reporter’s attempt to get the Information Unit of NECO to comment on the development was however unsuccessful.

