NECO sanctions three schools for exam malpractices

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the release of results for the 2019 exams conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), three schools in Kebbi, Oyo and Katsina have been sanctioned for various infractions committed during the examination

While announcing the release of the results, the registrar of the examination body, Mr Abubakar Gana said “Arising from the above, three schools one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating/whole centre cases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gana explained that the reason for increase in detection of malpractice was not unconnected with the deployment of biometric verification devices during the 2019 SSCE exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, a total of 18 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates and so on.”

“In line with council’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, members of staff alleged to have behaved contrary to expectations are to face appropriate disciplinary measures once they fail to satisfactorily defend themselves,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App