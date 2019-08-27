NECO releases 2019 SSCE result with 71.5% credit in English, Maths

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

The result was released barely a month after the conduct of the examination.

Acting Registrar and Chief Executive of the NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, while announcing the results at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, Niger State, said 1,151,016 sat for the exercise including 161 blind candidates out of 1,163,194 who registered.

He said the number of candidates who made five credits and above in English and Mathematics were 829,787, representing 71.5 percent.

Gana said 984,152 candidates representing 85.50 percent made Credit and above in English while 954,399 candidates made Credit and above in Mathematics.

The registrar further disclosed that a total of 1,041,986 representing 89.90 percent made five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics, adding that the number increased by 0.5 percent.

The registrar said the June/July NECO exams is a success, noting that when compared to the 2018 exercise, there is an increase of 0.11 percent in candidates who scored five credits and above.

He however noted that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2019 increased with 40,630 cases recorded as against 20,181 cases recorded in 2018.

