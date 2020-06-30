NBA threatens social media comedian, Lasisi, over jokes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Bar Association has called on popular social media comedian and influencer, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, to be cautious in the way he represents the legal profession in his line of work.

The Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Habeeb Lawal, made this call via his twitter handle @lawalhab while reacting to Lasisi’s post.

“Dear @lasisielenu, We’ve been tagged!

“We beg to use you as a point of reference to all other comedians.

“Lawyers have awesome sense of humour, as such we enjoy your jokes & appreciate the creativity.

“However, if you must represent our profession in your works, kindly ensure you properly adorn the wig, bip & gown.

“We acknowledge your right of expression, but NOTE that we also reserve the rights to take all NECESSARY steps to guide against the ridicule of our noble profession and @NigBarAssoc shall not hesitate to exercise those rights.

The instagram and Snapchat sensation, who is known for making rant and comic videos depicting different characters, recently released a video about lawyers with the hashtag #Atomicbomb on his twitter handle @lasisielenu.

“Tag any “The Law” you know to tag any other the law. #Atomicbomb #promo #thelaw #newcase #notachargeandbaillawyer”

Lasisi adds humour to his imaginary court proceedings quoting non-existent parts of the constitution.

Social media users have, however, reacted to this:

I hope you are not speaking on behalf of the NBA. Because as an NBA member, I recognise comedy and this unnecessary positioning of yours and trying to police criticism is unbecoming. — xeenarh 🏳️‍🌈 (@xeenarh) June 29, 2020

Pls tell him. There’s no ridicule in what he’s doing. He’s an entertainment. Why hasn’t America government sue hollywood film makers for sometimes ridiculing the white house and so on. Person make skit, una dey threaten. Rubbish — AbaiDAboss (@abaidaboss) June 29, 2020

My dear speak,tell am make him hear you,this is 2020,they won’t speak where it matters most but will wanna express their grammar where ya don’t need them,comedians are the only reason that an average nigerians can laugh. — LYOOOOOOOOOON 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 (@OLUWA_LYOOOOON) June 29, 2020

Prior to Lawal’s reaction, Lasisi’s fans took to his social media handle to express their sarcasm:

Atomic Bomb no Dey ever Dey win any case 😅😅😂😂🤣 — kiki (@0lokuntoye) June 24, 2020

Those people are damn rude, the rudeness l caused by a vacucous frustration, brought about by the absence of job satisfaction and delayed salaries. — Prof Dr Ayomide (@Affidavit_prof) June 25, 2020

@lasisielenu you just made my day! but wait ooo you just meet this guy why you dey shout for am?? which one be guarantor go get asset for lagos??🤣 abi shey oloribu ni ye guarantor must get 50k ?? lasisi ma pa mi🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — king ib (@ibrozee99) June 24, 2020

