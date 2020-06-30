NBA threatens social media comedian, Lasisi, over jokes

  1. Home
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 

The Nigerian Bar Association has called on popular social media comedian and influencer, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, to be cautious in the way he represents the legal profession in his line of work.

The Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Habeeb Lawal, made this call via his twitter handle @lawalhab while reacting to Lasisi’s post.

“Dear @lasisielenu, We’ve been tagged!

“We beg to use you as a point of reference to all other comedians.

“Lawyers have awesome sense of humour, as such we enjoy your jokes & appreciate the creativity.

“However, if you must represent our profession in your works, kindly ensure you properly adorn the wig, bip & gown.

“We acknowledge your right of expression, but NOTE that we also reserve the rights to take all NECESSARY steps to guide against the ridicule of our noble profession and @NigBarAssoc shall not hesitate to exercise those rights.

The instagram and Snapchat sensation, who is known for making rant and comic videos depicting different characters, recently released a video about lawyers with the hashtag #Atomicbomb on his twitter handle @lasisielenu.

“Tag any “The Law” you know to tag any other the law. #Atomicbomb #promo #thelaw #newcase #notachargeandbaillawyer”

Lasisi adds humour to his imaginary court proceedings quoting non-existent parts of the constitution.

Social media users have, however, reacted to this:

Prior to Lawal’s reaction, Lasisi’s fans took to his social media handle to express their sarcasm:

