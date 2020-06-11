National Assembly to meet Buhari over resurgence of Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly is planning to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the resurgence of Boko Haram.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the Boko Haram insurgency has now morphed into an industry.

Boko Haram terrorists, on Tuesday, killed 81 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

Another story filtered on Wednesday that five civilians were killed and 9 others kidnapped when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked three communities, including Kondori village, 6 kilometres away from Jakana in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday.

Lawan, who spoke while giving his remark to a motion on the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in some parts of Borno State by Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno), said: “Boko Haram has now become an industry.

“It is an industry because what they do is no more religious.

“They have people from different faiths, different countries among them,” Lawan said.

While charging the security agencies to up their game, he urged the federal government to provide enough equipment to the troops prosecuting the anti-Boko Haram war.

The Senate resolved that the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, should meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the resurgent attacks.

It also urged the Nigerian armed forces to beef up the deployment of personnel and equipment to critical areas of the Lake Chad shores to flush out the insurgents.

The Red Chamber directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North East Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately send relief materials to the victims.

It urged the Federal Government to immediately begin the implementation of the report of Senate ad-hoc committee on security with a view to restructuring the country’s security architecture.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, in his lead debate, said the attacks had become worrisome in view of the fact that the Nigerian Army had recorded successes recently in their fight against insurgency.

He said the attacks did not only resulted in the killings of people, but also included other dastardly acts like kidnapping, cattle rustling and displacement of communities.

He urged the security agencies to devise other means to fight the menace.

President Muhammadu Buhari had tasked the armed forces “to extract a heavy price from the attackers and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.”

