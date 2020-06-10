Bama: Zulum revokes allocations on empty estate, reallocates to homeless IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, revoked all allocations of houses that have remained unoccupied at Indimi Estate for more than a year, in Bama Local Government Area.

Zulum said since it was obvious that those given the houses do not need them, internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of whom live in government camps should be allocated the houses, and ordered that they should immediately occupy them.

The governor gave the order at the Shehu of Bama’s palace on Monday, leading other government officials in the distribution of food and non-food items to those in critical need.

The estate made up of 100 units of two-bedroom houses, was built by Borno-born billionaire business man, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, as part of support to his home state.

The houses which were allocated more than a year ago have allotters holding on to them without occupying them.

“Borno State government has revoked all allocations of houses at Indimi Estate; we cannot tolerate a situation where people claim ownership of those houses while they are living in Maiduguri.

“Your highness, kindly compile the list of IDPs from Jaudari village; all the houses should be allocated to them,” Zulum told his host, Shehu Umar Ibn Kyari Elkanemi.

The IDPs, now staying in Bama town, were mostly from villages sacked by insurgents in Banki, Gulumba, and Nguro Soye, in Bama Local Government Area, in Borno Central.

