Nasarawa CAN chairman kidnap: Police arrest 4 suspects

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of Bishop Joseph Masin.

Masin is the Chairman of Nasarawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN ).

He was kidnapped on May 27 by unidentified gunmen who stormed his residence in the midnight at Bukan Sidi area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe confirmed the arrest of the four persons.

He said that “investigation has commenced to unravel accomplices behind the armed abduction.”

He added that “No ransom was paid before he (Masin) was released”.

“All the four arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution,” Longe stated.

The CAN Chairman’s son, Pastor Sam Joseph, said that his father has been freed and has reunited with has family.

The Bishop is the General-Overseer of Word of God Worldwide Gospel City.

