Gunmen abduct CAN Chairman in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN ), Bishop Joseph Masin has been kidnapped.

Immediate past Secretary of the association, Elder Yohanna Samari confirmed the incident in Lafia .

He said unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the CAN chairman at midnight in Bukan Sidi area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and took him away to an unknown destination.

Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Bola Longe who confirmed the incident said the abductors of the CAN Chairman took him away on motorcycles.

Longe added that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure immediate release of the religious leader unhurt.

