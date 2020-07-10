N315m fraud: Court acquits Kebbi ex-gov Dakingari, SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State High court II, sitting in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday discharged and acquitted the former governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Nasamu Dakingari and his Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Garba Rabiu Kamba, who were standing trial on 16-count charge for criminal breach of trust while they were in office.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, had filed a case against the SSG as first defendant and the former governor as second defendant, following an anonymous petition received by the commission that the duo had fraudulently diverted and shared the sum of N315 million belonging to the state government to their political associates and cronies that was meant for the provision of security and logistics in the build up to 2015 general elections.

In his judgement, Justice Samaila Bashar, said after the court had carefully perused all evidences, it observed that the testimonies of eight out 10 witnesses presented by the prosecuting counsel, were not credible as some of the testimonies even exonerated the first and second defendants from the allegations levelled against them.

Justice Bashar, told the prosecuting counsel that having failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the court discharged and acquitted the two accused persons.

