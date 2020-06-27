ICPC tracks N4.1bn constituency projects in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday began the tracking of 250 constituency projects in Kwara State in the second phase of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise in 16 states.

A statement from the commission’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the objectives of the exercise was to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency and executive projects, make recoveries on projects or contracts confirmed to have been inflated or in which contractors under-performed or did not perform at all, and track contracting companies for statutory compliance.

The ICPC team during a visit to the Kwara State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin sought the support of the media in carrying out the exercise. The team members said they were tracking projects executed between 2015 and 2019 valued at N4.1 billion spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Some of the projects inspected yesterday included solar street lights along Edun, Isale Aluko, Pakata – Adeta road, Oloje – Alfayaya road, Popo-Giwa and Oloje Estate, among others all within Kwara Central Senatorial District. Also visited in the same district were constituency public primary school projects in Oko-Erin, Ijoro, Adewole and Anifowose, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The state chairman of the NUJ, Malam Umar Abdulwahab assured the team of the cooperation of the union while their assignment lasted in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App