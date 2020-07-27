N-POWER: FG extends Online registration by two weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has extended the N-POWER Batch C online application by two weeks.

The online application process, which began on Friday, June 26, was to have ended Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A statement by Deputy Director, information of the Ministry,Mrs Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said extension is to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development states that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants” she said.

It will be recalled that some applicants who tried to register for the Batch C of the programme across the country found it difficult to do so.

