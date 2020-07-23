N-Power: Why we are yet to pay 14,020 beneficiaries — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said 14,020 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries alleging non-payment for four months have accounts with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Ministry in a statement by Deputy Director, Information,Rhoda Iliya said the Ministry has always processed, approved and remit necessary information for payments to the Office of the Accountant–General of the Federation (OAGF) whose responsibility it is to credit the various accounts of the beneficiaries using the GIFMIS platform as directed by FGN.

“However, after receiving complaint of non-payment by some beneficiaries who did same through the ministry, the OAGF (GIFMIS) officially wrote informing the ministry that out of a total of Five Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Six Hundred (516,600) N-Power beneficiaries data sent to OAGF for migration in April, 2020, only a total of Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty (502,580) data have successfully migrated to the GIFMIS platform, while a total of Fourteen Thousand and Twenty (14,020) beneficiaries were returned because the beneficiaries’ account details already exist in other MDAs, which is against the established rule of the N-Power programme. This is verifiable.”

The statement reads that the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq, regrets any inconvenience this might have caused genuine and eligible beneficiaries just as the OAGF saddled with the responsibility of filtering out those denied is working assiduously to remedy the situation.

Some Batch B N-POWER beneficiaries have earlier written a petition to the ministry, lamenting over non-payment of their March to May stipends.

The spokeswoman of the ministry, Mrs Rhoda Iliya said the petition was addressed to the Office of the Accountant Generation of the Federation.

