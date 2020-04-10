Mystery cows: Kogi bans beef consumption in Lokoja

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State government, on Thursday, banned consumption of beef in Lokoja town until the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of 12 cows is unravelled.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said the ban is for a period of 48 hours.

Daily Trust recalls that 12 cows died while grazing in an open field close to State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Thursday.

The mysterious death of the animals had elicited health concern and anxiety among residents that the beef from the dead cows may end up in butchers’ tables across markets within the state capital.

The statement said ministries and departments have been mandated to form strong institutional walls that would stop the beefs from getting into the market.

The statement said coordinated security and scientific investigations into the death of the cows has been launched through the office of the Security Adviser and the ministries of agriculture and environment.

“The state government has committed to briefing members of the public on findings about the incident.

“We also urge our people to volunteer intelligence that will help us unravel the mystery behind the death of those cows,” it noted.

