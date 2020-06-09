Mother of 13 gives birth to quadruplets in Zaria

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old housewife, Hauwa’u Sulaiman, of No. 70 Alfadarai in Zaria, also a mother of 13, gave birth to a set of quadruplets at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, on Friday, June 5.

Sulaiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Zaria that she had now been blessed with 17 children, adding that the set of the new quadruplets she was recently delivered of was her eighth delivery.

The mother and the babies were transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) for better care after she had been delivered of her latest pregnancy.

Sulaiman, however, said that the only male among the quadruplets died before they arrived ABUTH.

She said that the remaining three infants had been placed under observation at the pediatrics care unit and she (the mother) had been receiving medical care at the maternity ward.

She said that she received two bags of blood during the delivery processes.

“I am very healthy and strong but the medical experts advised that I need to be monitored very well before they can discharge me,’’ she said.

Her husband, Malam Sulaiman Mohammed , also said that his wife had twice in the past given birth to a set of triplets; a set of twins two times, and given birth to three babies at different times before the quadruplets.

Mohammed, a driver, expressed gratitude to Allah for the wonderful gift of the babies.

He added that it was his senior brother that was assisting him with the children whenever such needs arose.

Similarly, his mother , Saudatu Haruna; said that the birth of the quadruplets was not a surprise to them attributing it to inheritance, adding that she gave birth to a set of twins at three different occasions.

Haruna added that her mother was a triplet and her father was a twin stressing that the quadruplets were not coming to the family as a surprise to her.

Dr Isa Abdulkadir, the leading Consultant in the Pediatrics unit at ABUTH, said that the three babies were in good condition.

