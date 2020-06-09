Kaduna: Adara youths kill 4 kinsmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Following increased hostilities between Adara and Fulani communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust investigation gathered that four Adara youths were on Saturday lynched by their brethren in Doka and Kallah villages of Kajuru LGA for allegedly being informants for the Fulani community.

Our correspondent reports that Ayuba Zagi, Danladi Shekarau and David Kampani were lynched in Doka village for alleged espionage while Jumare Anthony was killed on the same allegations at Kallah village.

Sources in Doka village told our correspondent that there was tension in the area and confirmed that one of the deceased had been suspected when he was seen assisting the Fulani put out fire at one of the settlements that were attacked and set ablaze a little over a week ago.

The source, who is a relative of one of those lynched, said; “they were lynched on the allegations that they were working as informants for the Fulani.

“We reject this injustice as an agenda of hate against our brothers and others for not joining the bandwagon of the hostilities in the area.

“All of them are peace ambassadors and law-abiding citizens of Kajuru and Kaduna State,” he said.

Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said five persons have been arrested in connection with the mob action against the four youth in Kajuru LGA.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, while confirming the killings of the four youth said those arrested are currently assisting the police with information.

When contacted, the National President of Adara Development Association, Dio Maisamari, told Daily Trust that it has been informed of the incident and that the association condemns jungle justice in all its ramifications.

