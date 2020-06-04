Kaduna: 9 people killed in Kajuru attack

ADVERTISEMENT

At least nine, people including women and children, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday at a village called Agwala in Tudun Wadan Doka District of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered from sources in the village, occurred around 5:30 am when majority of the villagers were still asleep.

A local government source, who lives in the area, told our correspondent that those who sustained injuries were moved to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“We have three children and two women, and there are four adult men, all killed by people suspected to be herdsmen.

“Nine people were killed in total,” he said.

“The attackers sneaked into the village early in the morning while people were asleep and attacked them with machetes.

“Most of the victims had machete wounds on the head and other parts of their bodies,” he said.

Our correspondent made efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command but after several calls and a text message, there was no reply from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jaligi.

