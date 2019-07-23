Ministerial nominees: Dalung, Dambazau, Ogbeh,14 others miss out

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly which was read at the floor on Tuesday morning.

However, there are some notable ministers who were seen as a kitchen cabinet members of the President in his first tenure who are missing in the new list.

Prominent among them were former minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung.

Others are:

Barr. Adebayo Shittu – (Oyo) Minister of Communication

Ibe Kachikwu – (Delta) Minister of State, Petroleum

Audu Ogbeh – (Benue) Minister of Agriculture

Udo Udo Udoma – (Akwa Ibom) Minister of Budget & National Planning

Hajia Khadija Bukar Ibrahim- (Yobe) Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

Cladius Omoleye Daramola (Ondo) Minister of State, Niger Delta .

Prof Anthony Onwuka (Imo) Minister of State, Education

Mansur Dan Ali (Zamfara) Minister of Defence

Okechukwu Enelamah (Abia) Minister of Trade, Investment & Industry

Aisha Abubakar (Sokoto) Minister of State, Trade & Investment

Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa) Minister of State, Agriculture

Isaac Adewole (Osun) Minister of Health

Abubakar Bawa Bwari (Niger) Minister of State, Solid Minerals

Pastor Usani Uguru (Cross River) Minister of Niger Delta

