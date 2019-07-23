Ministerial nominees: Dalung, Dambazau, Ogbeh,14 others miss out

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly which was read at the floor on Tuesday morning.
However, there are some notable ministers who were seen as a kitchen cabinet members of the President in his first tenure who are missing in the new list.
Prominent among them were former minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung.
Others are:
Barr. Adebayo Shittu – (Oyo) Minister of Communication
Ibe Kachikwu – (Delta) Minister of State, Petroleum
Audu Ogbeh – (Benue) Minister of Agriculture
Udo Udo Udoma – (Akwa Ibom) Minister of Budget & National Planning
Hajia Khadija Bukar Ibrahim- (Yobe) Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
Cladius Omoleye Daramola (Ondo) Minister of State, Niger Delta .
Prof Anthony Onwuka (Imo) Minister of State, Education
Mansur Dan Ali (Zamfara) Minister of Defence
Okechukwu Enelamah (Abia) Minister of Trade, Investment & Industry
Aisha Abubakar (Sokoto) Minister of State, Trade & Investment
Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa) Minister of State, Agriculture
Isaac Adewole (Osun) Minister of Health
Abubakar Bawa Bwari (Niger) Minister of State, Solid Minerals
Pastor Usani Uguru (Cross River) Minister of Niger Delta
