Military arrests killer of Benue traditional ruler

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on Thursday, reportedly arrested the killer of a Benue State traditional ruler, Chief Awua Alabar.

Alabar, a district head of Kundav, was murdered by gunmen on July 21, 2020, at his residence in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that a criminal kingpin, known as Asaaghar Igye in Zaki Biam, Ukum LGA, allegedly linked to the traditional ruler, was captured by troops of OPWS who have been ridding the area of criminal elements in recent times.

Sources in Makurdi told Daily Trust that the soldiers, on Thursday morning, responded to a distress call from villagers on sighting Igye, who was fingered in the assassination of the traditional head.

The sources added that the troops responded to the distress call in search of the suspect whom they promptly apprehended.

But, the Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, when contacted, declined comment on the matter even as he referred newsmen to the media unit of the Defence Head Quarters in Abuja.

Governor Samuel Ortom had earlier vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice when he urged villagers to provide useful information to security agencies.

