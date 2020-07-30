Man, 27, held for armed robbery in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi has remanded in police custody a 27-year-old man, John Agada, of Ampia Rice Mill, Otukpo, in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The police prosecutor told the court on Tuesday that on July 22, 2020, one Awuna Terkumbur, of Aliade town in Gwer East LGA reported the matter at the police station.

The court also heard that on July 2, 2020, the complainant conveyed one man whose name and address was still unknown to him on his unregistered Bajaj motorcycle with Chasis No MD2A18AYILWK from Aliade to the house of one John Agada, who later introduced him as his in-law.

The prosecution stated that the complainant reported that after the introduction, they asked him to convey them to a car dealer within Otukpo town to buy a car, and that as soon as they arrived, John Agada and his in-law conspired and robbed him of his motorcycle.

The prosecution added that during police investigation, John Agada was arrested for committing the offence, while his in-law was at large, stressing that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 6(b) and 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.

When the case came up, no plea was taken, and the Judge, Rose Iorshe, granted the application made by the prosecuting officer, Sergeant Veronica Shagee, that the case be adjourned as investigation into the matter was still on.

Iorshe, therefore, ordered that the accused be remanded at the police detention facility in Makurdi and adjourned the case to August 27,2020.

