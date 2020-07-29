  1. Home
Benue health commissioner resigns

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi 
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, on Wednesday, tendered his resignation letter.

Our correspondent gathered that no reason was given for the resignation of the commissioner’s appointment.

Ongbabo, before the resignation, also served as Secretary of the State Action Committee on COVID-19.

Daily Trust has not been able to confirm if the management of the COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for his resignation.

But governor Samuel Ortom’s chief press secretary, Terver Akase, who confirmed the development, said his principal had accepted the resignation letter.

“Governor Samuel Ortom a short while ago accepted the resignation of Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo.

“The governor thanked Dr Ongbabo for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours,” Akase said.

