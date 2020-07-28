Benue announces resumption of school

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government, on Tuesday, announced the reopening of schools for final year classes as from August 4, 2020 in compliance with the federal government’s directive.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, made the announcement while briefing newsmen after a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House in Makurdi.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a press statement shared on its Twitter handle, @NigEducation on 27 July, ordered schools to reopen on 4 August.

He said pupils in primary six and students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 are the ones affected by the directive.

Ityavyar noted that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence on August 17, with other examinations such as Mock for SSCE and JSS also scheduled to commence in no distant time.

He said while government had put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among the pupils and students, parents are to also make provision for face masks and other safety measures.

The education commissioner added that the governor had approved a committee on the planned handover of missionary schools in the state to their owners, headed by the Secretary to the State government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor, to look into the issue and report back within one week.

