Maryam Booth nude viral video: Deezell slammed with N10m suit

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna based human rights activist, Muhammad Lawal Gusau has instituted a legal action at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna against Ibrahim Rufai, a.k.a Deezell, the alleged suspect responsible for the leaked nude viral video of the Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth.

The legal action was taken in pursuance of her fundamental human rights believed to have been infringed upon through recording and release to cyber space of the nude video by her estranged boyfriend.

In a court document sighted by Daily Trust on Monday, Gusau demands the court to award N10m to Maryam Booth as general compensation for the damaged the said viral video had caused her, including a published apology in three national dailies.

In the motion on notice presented to the court, the activist is seeking enforcement of fundamental human rights of Maryam Booth as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35(1), 37, 38 and 46 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Recalls that the 26 years old celebrity alleged that she was recorded by her estranged boyfriend, Deezell. However, Deezell has denied recording or releasing the two seconds video.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Maryam Booth alleged that Deezell had severally threatened to blackmail her by leaking her nude video if she didn’t give him an undisclosed amount of money.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App